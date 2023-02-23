• Our collection of curiosities has been still further enriched by the receipt from Mr. J. G. Ross, of a stone implement which he recently plowed up at a depth of six inches. It is of granite and was evidently used for bruising and grinding the simple grains from which the ancient residents of this coast, the first families, as it were, derived their nourishment. It is about a foot long, and three inches thick.
Note: A 2009 news brief from Oregon State University mentions finding evidence of humans, and their stone tools, on the Oregon Coast dating to 10,000 years ago, which is 2,000 years earlier than the previously known archaeological sites on the coasts of both Oregon and Washington. The new site is at Indian Sands, about 12 miles north of Brookings.
The late Pleistocene site's age lends more credence to the idea that early settlers on the Oregon Coast arrived by sea (up the coast of Asia then down the coast of the Americas) instead of, or in addition to, arriving via a land bridge that was once over the Bering Strait.
Finding any ancient Oregon coastal history is difficult, since the coastline changes all the time. "What was once the coast is now anywhere from hundreds of feet to more than a mile offshore," the article says.
The site excavation was the culmination of 26 years of research with the Coquille Indian Tribe, who had requested help recovering their cultural history. (Photo: Loren Davis/Oregon State University )