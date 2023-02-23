Ear: Stone

From The Daily Astorian, Feb. 23, 1883:

• Our collection of curiosities has been still further enriched by the receipt from Mr. J. G. Ross, of a stone implement which he recently plowed up at a depth of six inches. It is of granite and was evidently used for bruising and grinding the simple grains from which the ancient residents of this coast, the first families, as it were, derived their nourishment. It is about a foot long, and three inches thick.

