From The Daily Morning Astorian, Friday, Oct. 10, 1884:
• J. C. Trullinger, proprietor of the West Shore Lumber Mills, is now putting in a wharf … that will enable vessels of the deepest draught that cross the bar to load lumber. The wharf will extend about 120 feet to 22 feet of water at low tide, and will be about 90 feet up and down.
Note: After John Corse Trullinger (1828-1901) headed for the California gold rush, then conducted several successful business ventures in Oregon, he brought his entrepreneurial skills to Astoria in 1875.
One of his mills was located on timberland on the Walluski River. He built a 3-mile long standard-guage railroad to move the logs to the river, and bought a 320-acre farm nearby (known as "one of the richest farms in the county"), and stocked it with cows to have a steady supply of beef, butter and milk for his workers. His lumber mills, at their peak, are said to have produced 1 million feet per month.
Trullinger was also an inventor who held several patents, including the "Duplex Axe" and a turbine water wheel. In addition, he was a father, employing all six of his sons in his various ventures, a mayor (Astoria, 1885-1887) and later a legislator.
What he is probably most famous for is creating Astoria's first electric light company. A plaque on Marine Drive honors him, and tells the tale:
"On Christmas Eve, 1885, direct current flowed from a small dynamo in a planer shed of West Shore Lumber Mills to light Astoria's first electrical lamps. Wires strung across housetops connected the dynamo to 30 arc lamps. Customers paid $16 a lamp (about $420 now) per month to enjoy the novel service …"
This initial venture became the Astoria Electric Co., which was absorbed by the Pacific Power & Light Company in 1910.
As the "History of the Pacific Northwest, Oregon and Washington" (1889) aptly noted: "Oregon owes much to his inventiveness and energy." (bit.ly/jct01, bit.ly/jct02, bit.ly/jct003)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.