Ear: Van Husen

An interesting tidbit in The Daily Astorian, March 9, 1879, "A Royal Heir," describes a newspaper account from New York about a "meeting of the heirs of King William IV, of Holland, who are to come into possession of property estimated to be worth from $50 million (almost $1.5 billion today) to $100 million.

"The genealogical record dates back to 1749, when the grandchildren of the king came to America. The branches of the family have spread considerably, and it is probable that all will not be found. But Mr. Henry Van Deusen (of New York), claims to be one of the heirs, and shows documents to prove it. He makes it appear that his grandfather's great-grandfather married the daughter of William IV, Hester Weber, in 1666.

