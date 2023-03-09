An interesting tidbit in The Daily Astorian, March 9, 1879, "A Royal Heir," describes a newspaper account from New York about a "meeting of the heirs of King William IV, of Holland, who are to come into possession of property estimated to be worth from $50 million (almost $1.5 billion today) to $100 million.
"The genealogical record dates back to 1749, when the grandchildren of the king came to America. The branches of the family have spread considerably, and it is probable that all will not be found. But Mr. Henry Van Deusen (of New York), claims to be one of the heirs, and shows documents to prove it. He makes it appear that his grandfather's great-grandfather married the daughter of William IV, Hester Weber, in 1666.
"This makes Mr. Van Deusen one of the heirs prospective of the $50 million pile. The order accompanying the will is that it shall not be opened until the fifth generation. Mr. Van Deusen claims to belong to that class of heirs."
The Astorian quipped, tongue in cheek, perhaps: "Mr. Adam Van Dusen (pictured) of this city is first cousin of Henry Van Deusen, therefore has an equal amount of royal blood in his veins, also an equal interest in the large estate. Let us congratulate our worthy fellow townsman in his lineage and wish him success in obtaining his share of the ($50 million)."
Adam died in 1884. His obituary says nothing about his royal relative, but declared him a "genial, whole-souled man." He was originally buried in Astoria, then reburied at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton. (Photos: Van Dusen Diary)