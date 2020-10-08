The pilot schooner J.C. Cousins went ashore about 10 miles south of the Point Adams Lighthouse (pictured), which was in Hammond. She was a total loss, The Daily Astorian, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 1883, reported. The four on board — the boat keeper, two sailors and the steward — were missing, and presumed dead.
The schooner left Saturday evening, Oct. 6, and the Point Adams lightkeeper observed that she "struck on Clatsop Spit," but got away, appearing to head towards Sand Island in the Columbia River. Being dusk, he couldn't see much more than that, but it seemed as though she had one sail up.
On Sunday morning, the vessel was spotted 2 miles offshore, heading toward land with apparently no one aboard. She ran aground on Clatsop Beach, and once they heard the news, her owners headed there and boarded. The Cousins was, indeed, deserted, and both of her lifeboats were gone. The surf was heavily breaking over the schooner, making any further action impossible, so she was abandoned.
"It is believed that the four unfortunate men either took to the boat and were upset in the breakers," the story opined, "or else were washed overboard sometime in the night." Two tugs were sent out to search for them but no one was found.
One of the lifeboats washed ashore on Monday, followed by its oars, leading to speculation that the men boarded the other lifeboat once they realized they were adrift, and were then swept out to sea.
"Had they remained in the schooner, there would have been no loss of life," the story concluded, "and had it been supposed by those who stood on the beach Sunday morning, and saw the vessel sailing quietly along, that no one was aboard of her, it was in their power to get to, and save her.
"The vessel is considerable of a loss to her owners, and the probable fate of the men makes the occurrence a sad one."
