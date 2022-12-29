Yet a third story in The Daily Morning Astorian of Jan. 2, 1885, showed Charles Kearney was involved in yet another ruckus on the waterfront
"Before Justice Goodell last Tuesday, appeared James Hannan, a sailor from the Britannia who told a tale as follows:
"He, with others, was shipped from Chaplain Stubbs' 'sailors' home' in Portland, and agreed to sign the ship's articles while coming down from the pleasant inland city of Portland.
"During the voyage down he was called into the cabin and given a paper to sign in which $18 (about $550 now) for every month of his wages were to be deducted. He asked what that was for. He was told, 'no matter, sign.'
"He refused to do so, whereupon, he alleges, Charles Kearney, the 'chaplain's' runner, drew a revolver and said, 'Sign, or I'll blow your brains out!'
"Not knowing how long be might be allowed to have them, Hannan concluded to use his brains while they were still intact, and rushed from the cabin, Kearney in pursuit.
"He ran forward and jumped down the forecastle, Kearney after him, who, grabbing Hannan, began caressing him over the head with a revolver, threatening him at the same time unless he signed.
"This Hannan refused to do, and getting to Astoria tried to go ashore, Kearney telling him that he would blow the top of his head off if he got into a boat. Watching his opportunity, he finally slipped over the vessel's side, and managed to get ashore and to the justice's office, where he told the above.
"Kearney was arrested on a charge of assault, and pleaded guilty, being fined $25. 'Chaplain' Stubbs is no doubt a 'friend of the sailor,' because he says he is, but some of his employees seem to have a singular way of expressing their friendship. But Hannan didn't give up the $18 a month that some one of the thrifty Portland establishments wanted.
"If anything one-third as bad as this happened in Astoria, the Portland papers and 'Chaplain' Stubbs would choke with virtuous indignation over such an outrage on the sailor who has, in that city, so many kind friends."