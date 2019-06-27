‘Angry group storms the gates of the Museum of Whimsy!” Trish Bright posted on Facebook on June 18, to describe the photo shown.
“Haha, not really,” she explained. “This delightful group drove a great distance a year ago to tour the Museum of Whimsy, only to find we were closed that day. They sent me this picture, with a note stating their strong disappointment in our sometimes random hours of operation.”
Just so you know, the summer hours are: Open most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., but closed Fourth of July weekend. The admission is $5 per person, or $10 per family.
“This weekend, while working in the museum,” Trish continued, “I noticed the group as they toured through the building. After looking at them a bit more closely, I recognized them from their picture they had sent me. They had returned, now a year later, and gave the Museum of Whimsy a second chance!”
“Thank you to a fun group,” she added, “whose looks could be right out of a movie. So much fun! So good to see you in person. I love your photo. Hope to see you all again!”
