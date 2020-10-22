In 2013, the last episode of Showtime's "Dexter" was filmed secretly in Astoria. Most would say the finale was one of the worst in TV history, and it was universally greeted with howls of disappointment. Even the actor who played Dexter, Michael C. Hall (pictured courtesy of Showtime), spoke out about how awful the ending was.
Well, take heart. Ten new episodes have been ordered. "… This was an opportunity to write a second finale for the show," showrunner Clyde Phillips insisted. "We're not going to betray the audience and say, 'Whoops, that was all a dream.' What happened in the first eight years, happened in the first eight years … (and this ending) will have no resemblance to how the original finale was." Thankfully.
Filming starts in the spring, with an anticipated air date of fall 2021. (bit.ly/dexterII)
