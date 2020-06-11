Fun rerun: The Guinness World Record for Oldest Message in a Bottle may have been broken in Europe, CNN reports (tinyurl.com/seanote).
British scientist George Parker Bidder III (pictured inset) dropped 1,020 bottles into the sea between 1904 and 1906 to see how ocean bottom currents work. Marianne Winkler found one in the North Sea on Amrum Island in Germany.
There was a postcard inside (pictured, partially), requesting it be sent back to researchers at the Marine Biological Association of the U.K. with information about where and when it was found, and promising an English shilling in return.
Marianne replied and earned her shilling — along with a thank-you note. (In One Ear, 9/4/2015)
