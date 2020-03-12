"At Clay Myers State Natural Area, on Feb. 27, we saw from 100 or so yards away, what looked like a piebald deer — mostly white," Kirby Neumann-Rea, editor of the Hood River News wrote.
He and his wife, Lorre Chester-Rea, of Hood River, were hiking at the state park, which is on Whalen Island, and about 5 miles north of Pacific City. His photo of the deer, and an enlargement, are shown.
"We did not have time to walk the trail adjoining the pasture where it stood," he explained, "so could not get as close a look as we wanted. … A few years ago I had a reader send me a photo of a piebald deer — first I had heard if the phenomenon."
And no wonder: "Piebaldism is very rare in nature, occurs in several mammal species, and is caused by a genetic mutation that leaves certain areas of the hide void of the melanin-producing melanocytes," a 2015 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Facebook post says (bit.ly/PCpiebald). "Melanin is what gives skin, and in the case of deer, coat, pigment. Piebald deer typically have … varying degrees of limb deformities."
Incidentally, the department's post was about a piebald buck found in Pacific City who got entangled in a fishing net, and who had splayed hooves. (Question of the day: Could he possibly be related to the Clay Myers' deer?)
"But even from a distance, it was a sight to behold," Kirby noted about his recent sighting. "I wonder if others have seen this deer."
