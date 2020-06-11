From The Daily Morning Astorian, June 11, 1893:
• Silas M. Smith tells a good story, which shows how people put money for safekeeping in pioneer days.
Mr. Lampson, whose son is now a prominent citizen of Portland, did business then on the Clatsop Plains. Having an occasion to visit Astoria, he put $2,500 in gold $20 pieces in a barrel of flour.
Meantime flour fell short at Solomon Smith's, and John Hobson, who lived with him at the time, called at Mr. Lampson's for a barrel. He took one at random, and brought it home. In the evening when he opened it, out rolled the gold pieces.
He and Mr. Smith were, of course, astonished, and did not know what to make of it. They gathered up the coins and put them safely away.
Mr. Lampson returned home that same evening, and upon learning that Mr. Hobson had got a barrel of flour, he looked around, and found the barrel which had the gold was missing. He set out for Mr. Smith's, where he was delighted to find his treasure intact.
Note: Silas M. Smith was probably a typo; the story is probably referring to Silas B. Smith (1839-1902, pictured left), whose father, Solomon H. Smith (1809-1876, pictured right), was a Clatsop Plains pioneer.
Solomon owned a prosperous store in Skipanon, and was married to Celiast Helen Smith, daughter of Coboway, a Clatsop Indian chief who hosted the Lewis and Clark Expedition at Fort Clatsop in 1805-1806. In 1874, Smith was elected a state senator, and died while in office.
Silas, who attended the first school on Clatsop Plains, went back East to become a lawyer, then came back and settled on Clatsop Plains. He set up his office in Astoria, and was one of the first Native Americans to practice law in the West. As a little history side note, he helped identify the locations of both Fort Clatsop and the Lewis and Clark salt works in Seaside. (bit.ly/sismith, bit.ly/solsmith)
