"Open house on New Year's Day" was quite the social ritual in many cities at the time, and was aimed primarily at the ladies, who were expected to be ready to greet gentlemen callers, i.e. potential suitors.
It was not unusual for two or more young women to receive callers at one location, and the young men were allowed to travel from home to home in pairs, or even groups of four or more. Groups which, after several visits and libations, could become quite boisterous.
"They call upon all the ladies of the party," AVictorian.com intoned, "and where they are not acquainted, introductions take place, care being taken that persons do not intrude themselves where they would not be welcome … (and no) stranger to the family should feel at liberty to call again without a subsequent invitation."
Each gentleman was expected to leave a calling card with each young lady at each residence, and to stay 10 or 15 minutes. "The ladies keep these cards for future reference," AVictorian.com explained, "it being often pleasant to revive the incidents of the day by subsequent examination of the cards …"
In 1897, Godey's Magazine announced that New Year's calls had fallen by the wayside — partly due to problems with intoxication — and, that in large cities, the custom had come to be "considered extremely bad form." (bit.ly/NYcall1, bit.ly/NYcall2)
