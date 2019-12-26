"Each year Astor Lodge No. 215 has celebrated the Swedish tradition of Lucia," Terry Arnall wrote. "… The afternoon begins with a potluck meal featuring Swedish foods and traditional ham. The adults then sing Christmas carols, while the children are escorted to dress for the pageant.
"The lights are dimmed, and the procession parades around the seated guests while Sankta Lucia music is repeated and sung.
"There is a final pose with Lucia in the middle, girls on either side in descending height, and boys on each end of the line. This may vary from year to year; I know because I am lodge historian … I also have children and grandchildren who have been in the pageant. I love the whole scene. I'm glad the lights are dim, because I usually get teary.
"This year was special. There were so many activities on the same night as the pageant, that our attendance was low. We were missing children. We had a senior princess and two young boys … No small girls. What to do?
"We honored our hard-working members who have watched so many Lucia processions in the past. The 'over 80 members' helped continue our tradition.
"Violet Hagnas, lodge secretary, Dolores Nielson, master of ceremonies … added to the girls, and Bob Swenson, who is 91 and helps in the kitchen with the pea soup, was added to the boys." Pictured, from left, Landon Major, Bob, Dolores, Violet, Lucia Bride Kaisa Liljenwall, and Liam Major.
The pageant turned out just fine, especially for Bob. He "always wanted to be a Star Boy!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.