From The Daily Astorian, July 31, 1883:
• It is with sincere regret that a wide circle of friends and acquaintances hear of the death of Capt. William Bochau, 43, which sadly took place yesterday afternoon.
Some time ago, a soft corn on the side of his foot gave him considerable trouble, finally resulting in an open sore. … The ultimate cause of his death appears to be pyaemia (septicemia).
Capt. Bochau was, until about a year ago, bar pilot on the State of California, and then was afterwards master of the tug Pioneer .… A peculiarly distressing feature (of his death, which) results from an apparently trifling cause … is strange that fatality seems to attend the family.
Note: The strange fatality of his family members was certainly not trifling, however. A short while before the captain's death, his brother dropped dead. A week after that, on May 5, 1883, his 22-year-old nephew, Walter Pohl, met an awful fate.
Early that morning, the captain was on the bridge of the tug Pioneer, and Walter was at the wheel. They were going out in the south channel, through rough breakers. The captain told his nephew to keep the vessel heading straight out, then turned his back for a second. When he looked back, his nephew had vanished.
It was thought the rudder straightened suddenly, making the wheel shift violently, causing Walter to lose his grip and be tossed into the roiling sea.
There was no way to turn around, and it was not yet dawn, so there was little visibility. All hope of ever finding Walter was lost. (bit.ly/WBochau)
The captain, whose death soon followed that of his brother and nephew, was notable enough to be mentioned in "Lewis & Dryden's Marine History of the Pacific Northwest." No small feat.
