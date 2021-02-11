Writing about the North Jetty rocks last week inspired this South Jetty history nugget.
Fun rerun: The Jan. 15, 1898 edition of the weekly Scientific American (then $3 a year, now $94) featured an article celebrating the "successful completion" of the South Jetty at the mouth of the Columbia River, which was actually finished in 1895 (bit.ly/SAsjetty).
The jetty's purpose was to restrict the outflowing water to speed it up, and at the same time "scour out" a deeper channel to the ocean. Shipping vessels of the day needed more than the 18- to 21-foot depth available. The jetty created a channel 30 feet deep at low tide.
The work began in 1885. A double track pile trestle was constructed to haul the foundation "mattresses" and rock fill, along with an enormous hydraulic pile driver with a rotating platform.
The quarried rocks for the jetty, each weighing several tons, were towed to the jetty docks on barges and hoisted by steam derricks onto "self-righting dump cars." Amazingly, two men could dump 20 rock-filled cars in five minutes.
With the new jetty, the Columbia River was "capable of admitting the largest ships afloat at any state of the tide or weather." Shifting sands soon caused new problems with the depth of the channel.
Some South Jetty facts and figures: The jetty includes "over half a million lineal feet of sawed lumber and about 1 million tons of rock," the article noted.
Originally projected to be 4.5 miles long, the jetty was then extended to 5 miles and wound up being 6.6 miles long. The structure is regularly pounded by ocean waves from 10 to 20 feet high and occasionally higher. (bit.ly/NSAjetties)
Amazingly, the South Jetty construction came in at 45% of the original estimate, or $2,025,650 (about $63.5 million now) — an unimaginable accomplishment in this day and age. (In One Ear, 9/5/14)
Note: Michael Mathers has over 100 photos of the current South Jetty rebuilding at instagram.com/rebuildingthesouthjetty