"Marin Donohue's acting resume is already rather full — and she’s only 18," former colleague Patrick Webb wrote. "The enthusiastic Astoria High School drama student is gearing up for the lead role of Ariel in 'Little Mermaid' in May. But the Astoria senior is finishing another play first." Patrick's photo of Marin is shown.
"Donohue played Truly Scrumptious (surely the best character name in modern theater?) in 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' a couple of years ago," he explained, "and has performed in 'The Importance of Being Earnest' and 'Willy Wonka.'
"This weekend she appears in a couple of character roles in 'Almost, Maine,' a set of vignettes about small-town love staged by the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists (papatheater.com). Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings at the Chinook, Washington, theater and there is a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee; the final shows in the three-week run are the same times March 20 to 22."
Patrick met Marin at the Fort Columbia Theater just after she returned from auditioning for college musical theater programs in Chicago. "She is clearly a talent to watch," he noted.
