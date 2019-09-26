Writer Jamie Hale — of the somewhat misguided "Our 10 favorite fish and chips spots on the Oregon coast" fame (bit.ly/10fishies) — has now tackled "The 10 best beach towns on the Oregon Coast" (bit.ly/halebeach).
No. 1 on his list is Newport. But his Astoria entry, coming in at No. 3, beating out both Seaside (No. 8) and Cannon Beach (No. 4) was the real surprise:
"Astoria isn't technically a 'beach town' … but that technicality isn't enough to unseat it as one of the very best towns on the Oregon coast." Despite Astoria having no beach to speak of, and no ocean, either, the sentiment is still right on the money.
