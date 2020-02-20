An alarming tidbit from The Daily Astorian on Thursday, Feb. 20, 1879:
"Resolved, that the chief of police be required to notify all persons living in the vicinity of the family in which a death has recently occurred by diptheria to fumigate their premises and take all necessary and proper means to prevent the spread of that terrible scourge of children from spreading among us.
"… And that the authorities and sextons of all the churches be informed that it would be unsafe … to permit their churches to be used for purpose of holding burial services over any person who dies of diptheria, and warning all persons from … attending any funeral service held over the body of a person dying from that disease."
In the 1880s there was no vaccine for diptheria, a scary disease whose symptoms included a sore throat, fever and swollen neck glands. A membrane of dead tissue would build up covering the back of the throat and tonsils, making it hard to swallow or breathe, and could (and sometimes did) lead to suffocation. Diptheria could also cause heart failure, and children were especially susceptible.
Pages from a biography of Astoria doctor Bethenia Owens-Adair (1840-1926), written circa 1905, provided by Liisa Penner of the Clatsop County Historical Society, give one a glimpse of the suffering the disease caused.
During a 60-hour period in 1903, Dr. Owens-Adair (pictured), who was in her mid-60s at the time, was out and about on her horse in the dead of winter making house calls to tend to children stricken with diptheria (one of whom died), and performing fumigations. She traveled over 100 miles, and only had two hours of sleep during this ordeal. You can read the excerpt at bit.ly/adairnotes
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an antitoxin for treatment was first used in the 1890s. The current vaccination, mixing the diptheria toxiod with the tetanus toxoid and the pertussis (whooping cough) vaccine, became widespread during the 1940s. Thanks to vaccination, the disease is now considered rare in the U.S. (bit.ly/CDCdip)
