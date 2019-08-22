Feel like going to Mars? Well, you can’t, but at least your name can, on NASA’s Mars 2020 Rover, which is being launched July 17, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
Rover is expected to land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, in Jezero Crater, and film and collect data and samples for at least one Mars year (about 687 Earth days).
Interested in figuratively going along? Just submit your name at bit.ly/utomars before 11:59 ET Sept. 30. You’re in good company, or lots of it, anyway — as of Tuesday afternoon, 8,591,937 names are flying along.
