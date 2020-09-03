From The Daily Astorian, Sept. 3, 1882, a visit to Oysterville, Washington Territory, and a view of the burgeoning temperance movement, courtesy of visitor Rover's sojurn "Across the River":
Having nothing else to do, we took a stroll to Oysterville, about 18 miles from here, last week. Found a district court in session, and the docket well filled.
… His honor had sent sundry saloon keepers pressing invitations to appear during the court festivities, and there stood the martyrs before the altar, looking sad and thirsty, but patiently awaiting the penalty for dealing with evil spirits on the Lord's day.
They have another grievance, too, as the county commissioners have won the approval of the temperate … by raising the whiskey license to the highest limit permitted by law.
Never mind, poor fellows … the virgin forest teams with the big trees, and the demand for shingles still goes up, so roll up your sleeves my lads, and see what bread tastes like when it is earned by the sweat of the brow.
An Ilwacoite tells us that it is a touching sight now, on Sunday evenings, to see the erstwhile jovial fellows convened on the porches of their favorite haunts, their gloomy faces showing that the bitter waves of utter desolation were flowing over them.
