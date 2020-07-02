Well, shame on the Ear for not catching this feel-good story earlier, especially since so many are worried about the elderly during these trying times: Last month, Pelageya Poyarkova was released from a Moscow hospital on her 100th birthday after fully recovering from the coronavirus.
The Agence France-Presse story appeared on Yahoo.com (bit.ly/covidppoy) along with an AFP photo (a portion of which is shown) of the plucky lady on her way out of the hospital, rose bouquet in hand.
She caught the virus from another patient at one hospital, and once she tested positive and showed symptoms, she was sent to a different hospital. There, she received standard treatment, never needing intensive care.
Now that she has been released, she will return home, back to living with her daughter and son-in-law. "She turned out to be a tough old lady," the hospital's acting director said on Russian TV. Indeed.
