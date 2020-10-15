A treat, no trick: The Daniel Knight Warren House, 107 N.E. Skipanon Drive in Warrenton, is more than ready for Halloween, with a spooky light show on display every evening from dusk until 10 p.m. until Oct. 31.
The house, built in 1885 for $8,000 (about $214,000 now), is on the National Register of Historic Places (bit.ly/dkwarren).
The site for the mansion was the only area in the estate above flood tide at the time, so laborers were hired to build the first dikes to hold the water back. In 1889, Warren began platting the town of Warrenton with wide tree-lined streets.
"This holiday season, all donations go directly to Spruce Up Warrenton," Teale Adelmann said. "Drive up, tune your car radio to 95.7 FM and enjoy the show."
"As always, she added, "be kind, and don't block the neighbors' driveway. Be courteous and turn off your headlights."
Happy Halloween!
