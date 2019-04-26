Another Titanic tidbit is going up for auction on Saturday at Henry Aldridge & Son in England. This little gem is a letter written on board the Titanic and mailed before the ship sank (bit.ly/geddeltr).
Richard Geddes, a steward on the ill-fated ship, wrote the letter to his wife, describing a disturbing almost-impact with another ship. A portion of the letter is pictured, courtesy of Henry Aldridge & Son.
“… We got away yesterday after a lot of trouble. As we were passing the New York and Oceanic, the New York broke her ropes and very nearly ran into us, but we just happened to avoid a collision. … It must have been a trying time for the Captain.”
Unfortunately, Geddes was not as fortunate when the Titanic sideswiped an iceberg, and he was presumed drowned. The auction lot, which includes his letter, the envelope and his “Death of a Seaman” certificate, is expected to fetch $15,000 to $23,000.

