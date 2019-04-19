‘Thursday, April 11, we responded to a striped dolphin (Stenella coeruleoalba) which was washing ashore just north of Ocean Park, Washington,” Keith Chandler of the Seaside Aquarium wrote. “The female dolphin was nearly full grown at 6.5 feet — males can reach lengths of around 8.5 feet. Though sad, it gives us a unique opportunity to learn more about this animal and its activities along the Oregon coast.” His photo of the dolphin is shown.
“Striped dolphins prefer warmer waters and are typically found in the offshore waters off of California and Baja,” he explained. “Though they are uncommon to the area, it is not the first time a striped dolphin has washed ashore. Their sharp teeth are used for snatching up small fish such as herring or cod; squid also make up a majority of their diet. Striped dolphins occur either individually or in small schools.”
