"Neal Moore is currently paddling up the Columbia River," Astoria nautical writer and photographer Peter Marsh (sea-to-summit.net) wrote. "He started in Astoria on Feb. 1, and is making his way steadily upstream on his way across America. Neal was hosted at Pier 39 for a week, and that was his departure point." Peter's photo of the departure is shown; inset, a screenshot of Portlander Moore from his Facebook page.
"This is a very unique route and has never been done before," Peter explained. "This two-plus year trip will go through the heart of America. He will make his way … into the Clarks Fork of Montana, then down the Missouri River to St. Louis, the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico, then up through Alabama and Tennessee into the Northeast and down the Hudson River to New York City. Neal is documenting the people and their stories as he goes."
You can read all about the journey on Facebook at fb.me/neallewismoore. "Absolutely nobody on this river — zero boats and no people," Moore posted on March 29. "It feels like the first episode of the 'Twilight Zone.' I’m surrounded, enveloped by rugged beauty every which way I look." Now that's social distancing.
