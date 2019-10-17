It's not just the U.S. government that has finally recognized the existence of UFOs. … The Royal Canandian Mint had already jumped on the bandwagon with the release of its first UFO coin in 2018.
But recently the mint topped itself, and released a 1-ounce pure silver glow-in-the-dark rectangular "coin" commemorating a famous Canadian UFO incident that took place off the coast of Nova Scotia on Oct. 4, 1967. The coin is pictured, courtesy of the Royal Canadian Mint (bit.ly/glowUFO).
"This coin brings attention to a story that many people don't know about," Laurie Wickens, Eyewitness and President of the Shag Harbour UFO Incident Society (bit.ly/UFOShag), wrote on the mint's website. "The Shag Harbour Incident is one of the best government-documented UFO crashes; even today, the case remains open and unsolved."
Want to order one? Too late. Only 4,000 were minted, and they sold out almost immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.