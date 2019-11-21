"On Halloween, the educational director of the Columbia River Maritime Museum (crmm.org), Nate Sandel, led Steve Porter's Warrenton High School zoology class in the dissection of a thresher shark," Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium (seasideaquarium.com) wrote.
The shark washed up and stranded on the Manzanita beach on July 31. Unfortunately, attempts to return the shark to the ocean failed, and the shark died. The aquarium recovered the shark to be used for educational purposes, and Nate Sandel asked for it for the dissection class.
"Though sad, it was a great educational opportunity that they may not have otherwise gotten," Tiffany noted. The shark is pictured, courtesy of Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium.
"Nothing remarkable was discovered during the dissection, so the cause of death still remains a mystery," she revealed. "The kids got to explore the contents of the shark's stomach and get an up close look at the shark's large liver.
"Thresher sharks are native to the Oregon Coast, but are more commonly found off the California coastline. … They use their large tail to beat the water, which frightens and stuns the fish, making them easier to catch. The maximum size of this species of shark is 20 feet, averaging about 18 feet. It was the first thresher shark to wash ashore on the northern Oregon Coast in 10 years."
"The class was very enthusiastic and engaged in the dissection," Tiffany added. "It provided a great opportunity for the students to learn the anatomy and life history of a very unique shark."
