In late December, Arnold Schwarzenegger pulled off a surprise appearance during a Zoom virtual reunion with six of the "Kindergarten Cop" kids, causing gasps of shocked delight. You can watch the almost-one-hour virtual get-together, moderated by Ethan Alter, at bit.ly/KKids30; Arnold pops in at 35:26.
The reunion with Brian Wagner, Miko Hughes, Krystle Mataras, Tiffany Mataras, Christian Cousins and Adam Wylie, marked the film's 30th anniversary and was organized by Yahoo Entertainment (bit.ly/YKcop). Before Arnold arrived, the cast told on-the-set stories and talked about what they are doing now.
If you will recall, the movie was filmed in Astoria in the summer of 1990. Schwarzenegger told Yahoo Entertainment that the time he spent at Astor Elementary School with his 6-year-old child co-stars was a learning experience.
"It was a warm-up for my kids," the actor revealed during the reunion. "By hanging out with you guys between the breaks, and talking to you guys and all that, this movie really helped me become a better parent myself. It really helped me raise my kids."
Commented