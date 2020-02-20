An oversight last month from the Jan. 30, 1881, edition of The Daily Astorian:
"A.J. McEwan, an Oregon pioneer, died on Friday last at east Portland. He was a lawyer by profession and came to Oregon from California in 1847. He established the first salmon fishery on the Columbia River at Woody Island (off Brownsmead). He leaves two brothers and one sister in this city, and one brother at Skipanon."
It's doubtful Alexander John McEwan (1824-1881) was a lawyer, but no matter, he had lots of other professions.
According to his wife, Clementine, he was born in New Brunswick, Canada, then moved to Boston, New York City, Madagascar, New Orleans, Rio de Janiero, San Francisco and the California gold mines on the Yuba and Feather rivers, before winding up in Astoria with $20,000 (about $504,000 now) in gold.
According to the Morning Oregonian: "He built a salmon fishery on Woody Island, it being the first ever properly established on the Columbia. He made a mile of nets which were used in catching the salmon, and he put up 250 barrels the first season, which he shipped to San Francisco at enormous expense.
"The salmon was kept several months without finding sale, and in order to stop the heavy expense of storage he instructed his agents to roll the salmon into the bay, which was done. He piled up his nets, cooper tools, etc., in the fishery house and left, never returning to it again, and to-day the old house still stands on the island, a mark of wasted fortune."
From there, he went on to a disastrous attempt to herd stock across the plains (they died or ran off), sheep farming (no sheep survived), then squandered money on various other losing ventures before making his home in east Portland, working as a bookkeeper.
He never fully recovered from a thigh bone break in 1874, and the evening of Jan. 27, 1881, he was found inexplicably lying in a gutter. A doctor was summoned, but he died the next day, "chilled to death," a Morning Oregonian headline noted. "From the time he was found until death, McEwan never spoke a word." (bit.ly/JAMcEwan1)
