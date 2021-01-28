"l really believe in this project out of Natick, Massachusetts," Astorian Judith Niland avowed, referring to the Rainbow Peace Flag Project.
"Created by a small group of people at the Common Street Spiritual Center, they designed these flags to seek to extend kindness and caring across the nation with love that includes all.
"I received my first flag from my cousin (also) Judy Niland of Scituate, Massachusetts, and jumped on board. I have now donated to the center, and was sent over 70 flags, which I gave away within two days from Astoria to Chinook, Washington, and Warrenton to Arch Cape.
"To get your own flag, find them at bit.ly/MApeace. For a $10 donation they will send you two 3-foot by 5-foot flags, one for you and one to give away."
"Most people are seeking a way to heal and create a more unified country," she added. "These flags help them find their own peace, while putting it out for all to see."