Here's what Meriwether Lewis and William Clark's Corps of Discovery were up to on Nov. 24, 1805:
From Pvt. Joseph Whitehouse’s journal (tinyurl.com/L-C-Nov24): "A white frost this morning, and the weather clear and pleasant. Several of our hunters went out a hunting, and we put out our baggage, etc., to dry.
"… We had during this day a number of the Indians that came across the river yesterday, at our camp. These Indians were part of two nations, who resided along the sea coast. They are called the Clattsops and Chinups (Chinook) nations …
"In the evening our officers had the whole party assembled in order to consult which place would be the best, for us to take up our winter quarters at.
"The greater part of our men were of opinion that it would be best to cross the river, and if we should find game plenty, that it would be of an advantage to us, for to stay near the sea shore, on account of making salt — which we are nearly out of at this time — and the want of it in preserving our provisions for the winter, would be an object well worth our attention."
The vote taken this day determined the Corps' plan to stay on the Oregon side of the river until spring — and incidentally, was why Fort Clatsop was built. (In One Ear, Nov. 18, 2016)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.