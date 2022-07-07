An interesting morsel from The Daily Morning Astorian, July 7, 1887:
• George Abernathy has about an acre of cranberries planted at Knappa, which gives promise of an abundant harvest. Should the yield prove satisfactory, the area will be increased.
Note: A Dec. 4, 1896 edition of the paper notes: “It is claimed that on the tide lands at and above Knappa, cranberries can be profitably cultivated.” It looks like Abernathy’s little acre harvest was hardly “abundant.”
Cranberries were raised by Indigenous people in Northwest Oregon, and it’s believed the settlers harvested them, as well, but not as a business concern. The settlers were more interested in the berries’ vitamin C content, which prevents scurvy — a worry for anyone without access to citrus fruits, and especially for those who spent long periods of time at sea.
Charles D. McFarlin is considered to have developed the first Oregon commercial cranberry bog in May 1885, when he moved to Coos County and planted the bog with vines he’d developed in Massachusetts.
Just south of us, in Tillamook County, W.C. King started growing cranberries in 1893, and by 1900, was the “cranberry king” of the county.
Actually, it’s southern Oregon that became best known in the long run for cranberries in Oregon. Cranberries are being cultivated on about 27,000 acres in southern Coos and northern Curry counties. And, Oregon’s cranberries are about 7% of U.S. production, at from 40 to 49 million pounds of berries a year.