From The Morning Astorian, Dec. 2, 1899, and the Lighthouse Board Annual Report of Fiscal Year 1901, comes the harrowing story of what happened when the Columbia River Light-vessel No. 50 (LV50), stationed at sea outside the Columbia River Bar, tore loose from her mooring in a heavy gale on Nov. 28, 1899.
The news of the lightship's predicament spread fast, and tugs came out to assist, but after four attempts they gave up trying in the rolling breakers and 74 mph winds.
The situation was dire for the lightship, and LV50 had no engine, only sails. She would have to be beached. Capt. Harriman sailed her through the heavy seas, skillfully navigating to the only safe place nearby, Waikiki Beach, just west of Cape Disappointment.
"… At no time did I think we were lost," he told the newspaper. "My experience as a bar pilot made me familiar with the coast, and I knew that there was just one place to go. Above that place, or below it, meant certain death … "
Once safely beached, the Cape Disappointment lifesaving crew established a breeches buoy to haul the men to land. Eventually, only the captain remained aboard.
"I was alone, and in truth that was the most lonesome moment I have ever known," the captain said. "All the lights on board were extinguished except a lantern, which I held, and the night was dark as ink.
"I mounted the rigging with difficulty, for I was sore, and my back bothered me. Besides, the wind was blowing hard, and I had to hold the lantern in one hand, for that was the only means of signalling to the life-crew.
"I had considerable trouble getting into the breeches buoy, but finally succeeded, then I signaled with the lantern that I was ready, and threw the lantern away. I was hauled quickly to land, although I was under the water for 20 or 30 feet.
"You cannot say too much in praise of the life-saving crew. I cannot express what I feel. We shall never forget them — never …"
But what about the lightship? That's another story for another day. (U.S. Coast Guard/National Archives photo)