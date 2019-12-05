Recently KEZI.com posted an update on the new $61 million, 72,000-square foot Marine Studies Building at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport (bit.ly/tsubldg). An illustration of the completed project is shown, courtesy of Oregon State University.
If you will recall, the construction site is right smack in a tsunami inundation zone. Good thing it has a 47-foot high rooftop evacuation site, equipped to hold over 900 people when a tsunami hits.
"We have food, water, emergency, medical," Bob Cowen, director of the center, told KEZI. "We're going to have some tents, sanitation, to hold people here for two to three days."
And, accessibility won't be an issue. "There are always going to be some people that are mobility challenged, or injured (who) might not be able to make it up that ramp," Cowen noted. "We've actually built an elevator that is reinforced to the point that it could endure a 9.0 earthquake."
That's all fine and good for Newport, but where will North Coasters go?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.