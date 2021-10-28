When the Ear was naught but a young earlet in New England, Washington Irving's "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" was always read, or talked about, around Halloween time. In a fit of nostalgia, the Ear decided to read the story again, and was delighted to find it online.
Sleepy Hollow may be the most famous of Irving's stories, but he also wrote John Jacob Astor, "Astoria; Or, Anecdotes Of An Enterprise Beyond The Rocky Mountains," published in 1835, also available online.
Irving doesn't actually get around to the founding of Astoria until Chapter 9, which talks about the 16 men sent ashore on April 12, 1811, to start a settlement:
"Crossing the wide mouth of the river, the party landed, and encamped at the bottom of a small bay within Point George ... The weather was superb, and everything looked delightful to men just emancipated from a long confinement on shipboard.
"The Tonquin shortly afterwards made her way through the intricate channel, and came to anchor in the little bay, and was saluted from the encampment with three volleys of musketry and three cheers. She returned the salute with three cheers and three guns.
"All hands now set to work cutting down trees, clearing away thickets, and marking out the place for the residence, storehouse, and powder magazine, which were to be built of logs and covered with bark.
"Others landed the timbers intended for the frame of the coasting vessel, and proceeded to put them together, while others prepared a garden spot and sowed the seeds of various vegetables.
"The next thought was to give a name to the embryo metropolis: The one that naturally presented itself was that of the projector and supporter of the whole enterprise. It was accordingly named Astoria."