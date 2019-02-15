Today is the 89th anniversary of the grounding of the SS Admiral Benson on Peacock Spit, west of the North Jetty. Capt. Charles C. Graham, with 39 passengers, 65 crew, and cargo, was on his way from San Francisco to Portland at the time.
The captain wasn’t worried, as the sea was calm, so he called for a tow. The next day the Coast Guard arrived and removed 34 passengers and some crewmen. A refloating attempt at high tide failed miserably.
The weather started to get nasty, and on Feb. 17, the Coast Guard returned to remove the last five passengers and most of the crew. Another attempt to refloat the ship failed. On the 18th, the storm got outright ugly, and the rest of the crew were taken off by breeches buoy. The captain insisted on staying aboard until he was sure the ship was unsalvageable.
When the ship started breaking up, he was sure. On Feb. 23, the captain gave in and took the breeches buoy to shore. A hearing on Feb. 25 determined he was negligent, and his master mariner license was suspended for six months.
A salvage crew took two weeks to save what cargo they could, and scavengers took everything else. The Admiral Benson gradually sank into the sand, and now can only be seen at very low tide from its namesake, Benson Beach. (bit.ly/admB1, bit.ly/AdmlBens, bit.ly/AdmlBens1)
