When the SS Central America went down in the Atlantic Ocean in Sept. 1857, Oregonian pioneer, businessman and Mexican War veteran Col. John Daniel Dement was among the approximately 400 aboard. He floated on a shutter until he was one of the last two of almost 60 survivors picked up by the Norwegian bark, Ellen. His trunk went down with the ship.
J.M. Frazer, a fellow survivor, noted that the next afternoon, a meeting was held; the survivors needed to get to a U.S. port, but the Ellen was heading for Gresinock, Scotland, and there weren't enough provisions. Even so, the Ellen's captain would not turn around.
"Mr. Dement and two or three other persons put their heads together and raised a subscription of some $2,000 (almost $69,000 today) for the captain and crew," Frazer wrote, "(and) also requested me, being a surviving officer of the steamship, to agree that the steamship owners should give to the bark $2,500 as a charter to take us into a U.S. port ...
"Mr. Dement, without a dollar to his name, he having lost all he had when the ship went down, headed the subscription with $500 (about $17,000 today), followed by others equally poor with himself, but who had friends ashore that would meet it for them. I speak of this last matter to show his generosity under adverse circumstances."
Dement, who survived for another 30-plus years, died in 1891, and is buried in Portland.