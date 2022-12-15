Ear: Dement

When the SS Central America went down in the Atlantic Ocean in Sept. 1857, Oregonian pioneer, businessman and Mexican War veteran Col. John Daniel Dement was among the approximately 400 aboard. He floated on a shutter until he was one of the last two of almost 60 survivors picked up by the Norwegian bark, Ellen. His trunk went down with the ship.

J.M. Frazer, a fellow survivor, noted that the next afternoon, a meeting was held; the survivors needed to get to a U.S. port, but the Ellen was heading for Gresinock, Scotland, and there weren't enough provisions. Even so, the Ellen's captain would not turn around.

