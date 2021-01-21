On Jan. 13, a mudslide pushed the Alameda Avenue home of Cati Foss and her family (pictured, right) about 10 feet northeast, destroying it. In the process, the landslide also badly damaged the house next door (pictured, left), which belongs to Heidi and Lloyd Hougham.
There are fundraisers for both families.
"No one expects to lose everything, so it will be a lengthy process to start over," Missy Black wrote on the Foss GoFundMe page. "… They are so deserving of support during an impossibly hard time."
You can help at bit.ly/FossFund
"They are now officially homeless," Amy Gouge wrote on the Hougham family's GoFundMe page, "and are faced with unexpected costs of finding a rental and the fees that go along with that. If you are able to help, even a little, I know they would be so grateful."
To donate to the Hougham family, go to bit.ly/HoughamFund
To make matters worse, both families have been victimized by looters.
"Please continue to share both families' GoFundMe," Amy added. "If you are unable to donate, I know they appreciate your thoughts and prayers."