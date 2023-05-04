The wreck of the Great Republic on April 23, 1879, after running aground on Sand Island (pictured), was still on people's minds in The Daily Astorian, May 4, 1879:
• At the next auction sale of "wrecked efforts" the purchasers will each be presented with a chromo (lithograph).
• A family oil painting of a matronly woman, saved from the wreck by J. William Welch, has been left at the Occident for identification.
• Anyone having seen any of the following things among the baggage ... will do a passenger a favor by reporting at this office: Photographs with the initials E.M.L, medical notes and verses in manuscript ... (and) surgeon's instruments ...
• The whole afterpart of the Great Republic went to pieces yesterday. There is nothing of her stern left aft of the wheel houses.
• "A farmer immigrant with nine children who has lost all his earthly possessions by the Republic, (had) two of his horses ... returned to him yesterday, and it is said the scene was affecting when the family and the dumb brutes met on the streets of Astoria," The Daily Astorian reported.
• Several months later, a report noted that baggage beached itself from Sand Island to Shoalwater Bay. One case of black walnut chairs drifted ashore in July at Whidbey Island, perhaps 300 miles north, according to Honolulu’s The Hawaiian Gazette. (Photo: Oregon Historical Society)