Timely tidbit: Want to scare yourself silly, and it's not even Halloween? Go to opb.org/aftershock, and type in your address for a "custom report on your seismic risks and how to prepare" for a 9.0 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake, courtesy of Oregon Public Broadcasting.
And, for a real waker-upper, check out the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries maps at bit.ly/QuakeMaps. The relative earthquake hazard map — featuring the combined effects of ground shaking, amplification, liquefaction and landsliding — of Astoria is shown. As you've no doubt guessed … unlike in China, the red on the map is not the color of happiness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.