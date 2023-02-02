Anyone on social media is aware of how many cats who are outdoors — whether they are let outside, or get outside — are disappearing, leaving heartbreak in their wake. It's dangerous out there.
On Jan. 25, our 4-year-old indoor-only cat, Aggie, who had never been outside, got out when a visitor left the front door open for a while that night. We didn't discover she was lost until the next morning. What to do? We were frantic, especially with coyotes running about and a fierce cold snap coming in.
We adopted Aggie, and her brother, Ollie, from Rita Smith at River Song Foundation, so she was the first person we contacted.
Rita saved the day. She loaned us a live trap, explained how to use it, and told us to cover it with blankets and clothes that smelled like us and her brother, and to bait her with a can of cat food. We put the trap next to the front porch. Rita also loaned us a trail camera to see if we could figure out where the cat was hiding, as they often stay close to home.
Four very long nail-biting days later, on Sunday morning, there Aggie was, in the trap — confused, and very relieved to come inside and get out of the cold.
I don't think we would have had a chance of finding her without the help of Rita and River Song Foundation. Animal lovers: If you want to donate to a good cause, go to riversongfoundation.org.