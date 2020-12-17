Cabin fever got you down? How about a one hour round-trip train ride on the steam locomotive-powered Candy Cane Express? And don't forget the scenic ride down the coast to get to the train, which departs from Garibaldi and goes to Rockaway Beach and back.
There is a covered car with a roof, but no windows (dress warmly); fully enclosed 1950s dining cars with tables and chairs; and the Wilson River Car, a 1920s fully enclosed passenger car with booth seats. Even in the enclosed cars, heat is iffy, so wear layers.
Added to the fun are Christmas lights, chocolate chip cookies and a visit with Santa. But … the last Candy Cane Express excursions this year are on Saturday and Sunday, and you can book a ride at bit.ly/CandyCaneTrain
Grant McOmie took the trip in 2017 for a KGW "Grant's Getaways" segment (bit.ly/GrantTrain), and called the locomotive "dandy." The train is shown in screenshots, courtesy of KGW.
"It's the sort of adventure you'll certainly enjoy," McOmie added, "mostly because it warms the soul."
