In case you’re wondering how long it can take to resume rail service after being disrupted by a mega-disaster, you can take a lesson from Japan.
The Japan Times by The Yomiuri Shimbun reports that the final 34-mile section of the 101-mile Rias Line coastal railway is complete at last (bit.ly/iwaterail). The train connecting Miyako and Kamaishi in Iwate Prefecture — one of the hardest hit areas in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami — ran for the first time in eight years on March 23, and is pictured, courtesy of The Yomiuri Shimbun.
“I rode this line before the quake,” one young train rider noted, “and I want to see how the cityscape has changed, while remembering that time.” The cityscape is probably unrecognizable.
