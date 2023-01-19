A worrisome note in The Daily Morning Astorian, Jan. 19, 1884:
• Probably Lost: It is 252 days since the Minnie M. Watts left New York for this port. She has not been heard from since July 22, 1883, and is probably lost with all on board.
Note: A small story in The New York Times on Jan. 12, 1884, dispelled all hope: "The bark Minnie M. Watts left New York for Portland, Oregon, on May 12 last, and on July 22, she was seen off Cape Horn. Nothing has since been heard from her, and she is thought by her agents … to have been lost, with all on board.
"Soon after she passed Cape Horn a terrific storm prevailed there, and several stanch clippers which encountered it were compelled to put into Valparaiso in distress. It is probable that the Watts went down in the same storm."
There were about 20 aboard the ship, including Capt. Edwin Watts, the principal owner of the vessel, his wife, Almira, their three children and the crew. Watts, from Maine, was in his late 40s, and had an excellent reputation as a shipmaster. The ship was built in Maine in 1875.
The bark was worth about $40,000 (about $1.18 million today), and was partially insured. The cargo was 1,000 tons of steel rails and some railway material (2 million pounds); one can't help if that became an issue in a "terrific storm" in the already rough seas of Drake Passage, although the ship was described as "perfectly seaworthy."
"It is now 245 days since she left here," the story continued, "which is longer than the slowest passage on record." All aboard were lost at sea.
Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.
