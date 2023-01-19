Ear: Minnie M. Watts

A worrisome note in The Daily Morning Astorian, Jan. 19, 1884:

Probably Lost: It is 252 days since the Minnie M. Watts left New York for this port. She has not been heard from since July 22, 1883, and is probably lost with all on board.

