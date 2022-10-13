A historical footnote appeared in The Daily Astorian, Oct. 13, 1883, "The First Dispatch" about a new telegraphic cable being laid between Fort Stevens and Fort Canby (pictured) in Washington Territory:
• "Steamer Oregon crossed to sea at 5:15 p.m." (Sent from Fort Canby on Oct. 12)
When Lt. Allen started to lay the telegraphic cable last Tuesday (Oct. 9), he said, "I'll send you the first dispatch that comes over the line." Accordingly, the above (to Astorian editor J. F. Halloran) was received at this office last evening.
The cable works first rate, the line is in good working order throughout … Mr. Griffin, the operator at Astoria, is now prepared to send any message that Astorians may have, at the rate of 25 cents (about $7 today) for 10 words, and his co-workers (at both forts) will transmit anything of importance occurring at their end of the line.
Note: This new telegraphic connection was the result of U.S. Senate Bill 144, "To Provide for the Construction of a Telegraph-line from Fort Canby, via Fort Stevens and Astoria, to Portland, Oregon," proposed March 4, 1876.
The Army, in a rather contrarian opinion, objected, as "no possible military necessity whatever exists." However, the Acting Secretary of War, George M. Robeson, who was more of a big picture thinker, noted correctly that the telegraph line "would be of great benefit to the naval and merchant marine, and to commerce …"