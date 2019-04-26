Better late than never: The Ear just happened on this little tidbit about some folks on a fishing trip on the Newport Tradewinds excursion boat Sea Venture I who got the stuffing scared out of them in late March.
Just as a customer was about to reel in a ling cod, “all of a sudden, a big mouth comes up and grabs it,” boat captain Richard Hall told BeachConnection.net (bit.ly/sharkthief). That big mouth was attached to a great white shark.
“We’ve seen quite a few sharks out here around 5 or 6 feet,” the captain explained, “… (but) it was about 12 to 14 feet. It was the biggest I’ve seen in the 20 years I’ve been out here.” He guesstimated it weighed about 1,000 pounds.
Unfortunately, in the battle for the cod, the hook got caught in the shark’s snout, so the fisherman wound up doing battle with the beast. Finally, the line broke. Hall took the photo shown, just before the shark disappeared.
Thankfully, no one was hurt. Also on the bright side, the fisherman will have a whopper of a “the one that got away” fish story to tell. Cue the “Jaws” theme.
