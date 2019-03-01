Ever wonder what a place would look like in the aftermath of a catastrophic subduction zone event? The Ear came across an old NewRepublic.com story (tinyurl.com/Otsuchipix) featuring images by Argentinian photographer Alejandro Chaskielberg taken a year and a half after the 2011 Japanese earthquake and tsunami.
He traveled to the fishing village of Otsuchi — where 60 percent of the residential buildings were damaged or destroyed, and about 10 percent of the population was killed — and took haunting photos of the residents sitting in what’s left of their former homes (a portion of one image is shown).
If you ever think you need a reminder to “be prepared,” just take a look at Chaskielberg’s photos.
