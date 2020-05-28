A sad tale from the May 28, 1885 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
… During a heavy blow last Tuesday morning, a breaker struck the boat of Frederick Nelson who, with his boat puller, was drifting off Peacock Spit, and overturned it.
Others close by saw the disaster, and with true courage hastened to rescue their fellow fishermen. In the face of wind and wave they reached the capsized boat and making fast started to tow it … (and) after two and a half hours rowing and sailing, got the overturned boat into smooth water and righted it.
To their delight and astonishment, as the boat was righted a hearty voice sang out "Good morning," and Nelson showed up apparently but little the worse. It seems almost incredible that a man could live for two and a half hours under a capsized boat in rough weather off Peacock Spit …
His first question was "Where's Sam?" (his boat puller) … (but) that poor fellow was lost, and his undiscovered body was doubtless swept out to sea.
