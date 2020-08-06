Astorian Norm Hooge submitted a letter to the editor with a title of "Just missed Willie" that the Ear commandeered for this column.
"Now I'm on the beautiful Oregon Coast," Norm wrote. "Born in 1934, I grew up as a farm kid south of San Antonio, Texas. My brother, four years older, enlisted in the Air Force. This made me a single child, living with conservative parents whose life was hard work and community.
"My dad was a good farmer/rancher who knew the land. My mother … had a passion for education and a better life.
"As a child, mother made me take piano lessons. I had little talent, but I guess the experience was good. I was a happy-go-lucky high schooler …
"Anyway, what does this have to do with Willie Nelson?" (Who was born in 1933, by the way. He is pictured, inset, courtesy of his Facebook page, @WillieNelson).
"Actually," Norm continued, "I didn't know much about Willie until the 1970s when he, Waylon Jennings and others became the outlaws of country music. Then I became a Willie fan, and still am.
"I finally saw Willie play at a beer joint near Helotes, Texas, in the 1980s. I was ready to clean the bus if they would let me hop on."
"Years passed," Norm added, "and I finally read one of Willie's books to learn he was a DJ in the early 1950s — for radio station KPOP, on the farm next to ours."
