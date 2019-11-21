A tidbit from The Daily Morning Astorian, Saturday, Nov. 21, 1885:
• The patrons of the manly art of self-defense will see a first-class exhibition at Liberty Hall tonight. Jack Dempsey, the champion middleweight of the world … and other notables will appear.
Note: Having famous American bare-fisted (and gloved) boxer "Nonpareil" Jack Dempsey on the billet would have been quite a coup for Liberty Hall and Astoria.
Born John Edward Kelly in Ireland, Dempsey began boxing in 1883, and didn't lose his first fight until 1889, so he would have been at the top of his game during his appearance in Astoria.
He lost his title in 1891, but kept fighting until he retired to Portland in 1895, weakened by tuberculosis. He died that same year. (bit.ly/JDemps1)
