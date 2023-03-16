Ear: Oscar

"The Goonies" fans must have been rapturous when Ke Huy Quan (Data) made a stunning comeback by winning the Best Supporting Actor Oscar on Sunday for the film "Everything Everywhere All at Once," after essentially disappearing under the Hollywood radar.

According to Variety.com, he received the first standing ovation of the night. One of his initial reactions was to give a shout-out to his 84-year-old mother: "Mom, I just won an Oscar!"

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.