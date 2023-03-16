"The Goonies" fans must have been rapturous when Ke Huy Quan (Data) made a stunning comeback by winning the Best Supporting Actor Oscar on Sunday for the film "Everything Everywhere All at Once," after essentially disappearing under the Hollywood radar.
According to Variety.com, he received the first standing ovation of the night. One of his initial reactions was to give a shout-out to his 84-year-old mother: "Mom, I just won an Oscar!"
"My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage," he said, tearfully. "They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This is the American dream!
"Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dream alive.”
In another Variety.com story several hours later, he said, "Right before this night started, Corey Feldman, one of my 'Goonies' brothers called. I was talking to Kerri Green and of course tonight ... Jeff Cohen, who is my entertainment lawyer, is here tonight with me. Sean (Astin) reached back, Josh (Brolin), Martha (Plimpton). We are always bonded. We're family forever. Goonies never say die!" (Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP)